A mock up of the Integrated Library System vending Library installed in the Spring Lake Improvement District.

Spring Lake Improvement District is nearly ready for the next chapter in the subdivision’s future.

It’s a future that avid readers will love. A new vending machine has been installed at the community center at 115 Spring Lake Boulevard. This is not an ordinary vending machine, this one dispenses books.

