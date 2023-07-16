Spring Lake Improvement District is nearly ready for the next chapter in the subdivision’s future.
It’s a future that avid readers will love. A new vending machine has been installed at the community center at 115 Spring Lake Boulevard. This is not an ordinary vending machine, this one dispenses books.
An unveiling is slated for 10 a.m., July 26, and the public is invited to attend. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and representatives from the Highlands County Library System will be on hand for an official ribbon cutting.
Patrons do not have to wait for July 26 to use the vending machine, called an Integrated Library System (ILS). The ILS, just like the traditional library, does not take coins. It simply takes a library card. A free library card can be obtained with proof of residency. For more information on obtaining a card visit the Heartland Library Cooperative at myhlc.org/getting-using-a-library-card/. All library patrons can use the ILS, not just Spring Lake residents.
The ILS has arrived at the perfect time with the kids on summer break. The youngsters and their parents can beat the heat and dodge the afternoon storms with a good book. Benches in the shade near the ILS provide a nice spot to discover a new favorite author. The ILS is also Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
The ILS can hold some 400 books, depending on their sizes. The machine will be stocked with popular titles in all genres that are found in the brick and mortar libraries. There will be children’s books and video games, movies, audio books and more.
Spring Lake was chosen because of its proximity to other libraries, officials said. The ILS is very high-tech and patrons can do just about anything that they would at a staffed library, including reserving items. The main exception is obtaining and renewing a library card.
The price tag was about $60,000 and was paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan of 2021.