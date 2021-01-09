Early this morning (Thursday) the U.S. confirmed the end of the Trump administration. After a turbulent four years and a chaotic election, we were subjected to an invasion of the U.S. Capitol by lower rung Trump dissidents. Efforts by some lawmakers to overturn a national election were thwarted by those more reasonable.
In today's Viewpoints we're treated to tiresome rambling by a disenchanted writer who urges us to declare war on China and that the recent election was just a fraud perpetrated by the Democrats. This mishmash of poopcock [sic] was sprinkled with a dash of religious rantings and a declaration that our laws come from some supernatural myth.
We will have to accept that sore losers will be among us for a time but looking ahead, I'm hopeful of better times. Duly elected President Biden will not be a magic cure all and I make no claim otherwise. I do feel he will bring a more stable and sensible presence to our government that will eclipse the nightmare of a rambling nutjob [sic] who would be king of the U.S.
The nation will survive as it has in the past. Our politics will continue to be a team sport rather than a forging of positive plans for our future. With a two party system, that is inevitable.
I would like to think that recent experience has taught us something and that we may take on a new outlook on how best to help our country survive in these trying times of pandemic and political discord. A new day lies ahead and I hope we'll leave the dismal past behind and work toward a brighter future.
Horace Markley
Sebring