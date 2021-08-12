SEBRING — A new owner bought the retirement home at 149 Magnolia Ave. and the place has gotten a face lift. The new owner, Jacek Dygdon (LIFE JD LLC) bought the former Magnolia Retirement Home in May 2020 and has named the facility simply, Magnolia. However, it’s future is still in question.
Dygdon said he bought the facility for $1.6 million and has had to put roughly half a million dollars into renovating the place. The facility was in worse shape than he thought when he originally purchased the place, for example holes in the roof. It was previously reported the building had been damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Dygdon said he has taken a year to do the renovations. Improvements to the exterior can be seen while others like the new roof and air conditioning systems cannot. Dygdon told the Highlands News-Sun by phone he was out of state on Wednesday and we are invited to take pictures of all the improvements when he is back in town.
Dygdon has taken over assisted living homes that needed improvements but Magnolia would be the first ALF that he purchased when it was already closed. Magnolia would be opened as an assisted living facility with a mental health license.
Dygdon said he was planning to open the business if he found a qualified administration to who would then hire the rest of the staff. He has been searching for a couple of months with a $3,000 signing bonus and a three bedroom apartment, but he has not found anyone. The owner said he would have to sell the business if he did not find an administrator. Dydgon said he likes Highlands County and would like to stay and open the ALF.
According to Dygdon, Magnolia would have 36 rooms and 73 beds, if he can open the facility.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website shows the purchase price as $1,525,000 from the previous owners, who bought the ALF in 1996 for $840,000. The appraiser’s site shows the total assessed value of $1,038,697.
The previous ALF was shut down by the Administration for Health Care Administration in 2019. By June of 2019, all of the residents were “safely relocated,” AHCA Deputy Communications said at the time.
Dygdon can be reached at 386-518-9779.