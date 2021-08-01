The COVID-19 pandemic not only caused a resurgence in the game of golf, but it introduced a new kind of golfer to the game – one with different needs and priorities. New data from Charting the Course: The KemperSports Golfer Insights Survey revealed that nearly half of new players are looking more for comfortable, social environments versus keeping and improving their scores.
Key findings from the survey include:
• The new golfer is a social golfer – younger and female. Gen Z and younger millennials are really getting into the game, with almost 27% of new golfers representing the 18-34 age group. Women entered the game in a big way, representing 33% of new golfers surveyed, compared to the industry average of 24%.
• Once they played, they couldn’t stay away. Almost 60% of respondents played more than 25 rounds last year, including one-third of new golfers. And, about 30% of all respondents played between eight and 24 rounds. This means that more than half of surveyed golfers played more rounds than the industry average.
• 2021 intent to play is even higher than 2020. Most new golfers (58%) found the game because of the pandemic. However, they plan to play even more golf in 2021 and intend to play just as much golf in the future as current golfers play if they feel comfortable and confident. For the new golfer, 30% of those surveyed are more likely to come back if they can get instruction and social events.
• “Fun” will keep new players coming back for more. The fun factor is important to new golfers, with more than 40% saying fun events or activities combined with golf would motivate them to play more rounds in 2021. And lastly, scores aren’t everything. Only about 12% of new golfers said no improvement/lower scores would be a barrier to playing more in 2021.
This is great news for the Citrus Golf Trail (CGT), a collection of local golf courses and hotel partner with a mission to organize and promote growing the game of golf in Highlands County, while supporting the values inherent in the game of golf and honoring the legacy of local golfing traditions. In January 2021, these CGT members were praised by Golf Business Magazine for pooling resources together to collectively bring more golfers to the area versus fighting with each other over one golfer.
Dubbed the Value Golf Capital of America, the CGT has been gaining ground in raising awareness among golfers outside of Highlands County about the quality courses in Central Florida where they can enjoy great golf without breaking the bank. The Trail has been active hosting golf media tours, golf tour operator events, levering news articles, conducting online marketing campaigns, and hosting the International Network of Golf (ING) Annual Conference.
In the past few months, the CGT, with Visit Sebring’s help, has made big steps in bringing younger players to our courses with the Visit Sebring Preview, an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournament in April, a Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) tournament in April and two more MLGT tournaments scheduled for later this year.
And speaking of later this year, the Citrus Golf Trail is going to have a busy December. The inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Open will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 2 and the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational (formerly the iconic Harder Hall Women’s Invitational) will be held Dec. 28-31.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.