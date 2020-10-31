Trump has quite a collection of catch phrases. If you served in the military, you are a loser and a sucker. My two brothers and many other vets would disagree. Yes, this from the Commander-in-Chief of our military.
If you chose to disagree with him, your viewpoint is “fake news.” If you are covered by the Affordable Care Act, you are labeled a Socialist. Phrases such as “our booming economy, millions of high paying jobs created during my term, the highest numbers in the stock market in decades” are some of his favorites. Truth is, only 14% of Americans are invested in it.
Mexicans are referred to as rapists and murderers as well as drug dealers. Add to these, “I can do to as I please to women and they won’t report it because I am a star.” He likes to inform us that he has surrounded himself with a team of people “with the right stuff and best genes.” Taking a page from Hitler’s playbook perhaps?
He knew about COVID-19 as early as January yet denied it existed. When he finally did acknowledge its existence, his mantra was “we’ve got this under control.” Now, more than 200,000 have died, yet there is no plan in place to get it under control. He was diagnosed with the virus, yet walked out of Walter Reed Hospital within 48 hours of admission declaring himself “virus free.”
His reckless and foolish display of bravado is nothing short of criminal behavior. Yet, he still refuses to wear a mask at his superspreader events. How dare he put others in danger? Because he is incapable of feeling the pain of others.
His push to seat a new Supreme Court Justice is done solely to abolish the act enacted by Obama. Yet he has no plan B. He has called Social Security an entitlement. No, Mr. Trump, we paid into it for decades. We also paid our taxes. You have a history of not doing so. My own catchphrase is as follows: “We need a new leader to replace one who could be notified.
Sharon Davidoff
Lake Placid