LAKE PLACID — A night of original music, videos and conversation to benefit the Selamta Family Project will be streamed live on the Selamta Family Project’s FaceBook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will benefit Selamta Family Project, a charity in Ethiopia that provides for orphans. Everyone is invited to watch and worship from the comfort of their living rooms.
Selamta Family Project’s Executive Director Marissa Stam welcomes individuals and other churches to share the event as watch parties on their pages as well.
Pastor Keith Campbell of South Oak Church in Lake Placid wears many hats and singer/songwriter is one of them. Campbell wrote five new songs and each song represents the Gospel lived out in how we love and care for one another ... especially children. “It’s going to be incredible,” he said on social media.
Several of Campbell’s “favorite musicians and vocalists” from Nashville, Georgia and Florida collaborated on his original songs; Ed Smoak on guitar, Garret Henderson on drums, Gilbert Salter on bass, Dawn Smith on background vocals and Cambell on guitar and vocals.
Professionally produced videos will enhance the music. The night will be emceed by Alirio Arreaza, of Innovations for Gospel Impact and a friend of Selamtas.
“We are raising funds to bring more children out of institutions and into forever homes.,” Stam said.
Campbell approached Stam about helping the charity and she jumped at the chance. Their goal is to raise $20,000.
Fear, confusion and wondering what 2020 has in store next has become a way of life over the past several months. Selamta Family Project knows what it’s like to get real every day.
Selamta takes children who are orphaned or are vulnerable and place them in a home with a trained “mother” with eight to other children, who are raised as a family. Selamta sees to the children’s physical, emotional and spiritual health as well as their education. For more information, email marisa@selamtafamilyproject.org or call 863-840-1719.