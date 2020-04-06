When I tend to write these column pieces, I tend to be very passionate about the topics I write. I say passionate because it is not anger I feel, but rather a strong motivation to defend my opinions when I make them publicly known.
But after waking up Friday morning, the first day of the safer-at-home order issued by Governor Ron Desantis, saying I was not happy was an understatement. All it took was a quick look at my phone to see kids my age posting online about how they were hanging out together. They were participating in the very same activities that the order was intended to prevent. Normally I would just swipe through it and mind my own business, but the circumstances made keeping to myself a lot harder than usual. The worst part is that it is not completely their fault.
Of course, they made the decision to leave their houses and expose themselves to potentially getting this horrible virus. But the parents deserve at least half of the blame in these events. Most of the time, parents are paying for the car, gasoline, insurance, and they are ultimately the supreme authority of the household. So, why are they still allowing their children to leave their houses? They clearly are not being sent for groceries, medicine, or any other essential task, so they should not be stepping foot outside of their house.
While the only true effect I am feeling from this stay-at-home order is online classes, I write about this topic because of the people I know who are feeling the effects first-hand. I have been blessed with many senior friends who are simply having a tough time. If people continue to defy the safer-at-home order, these same friends will continue to see their senior year grow shorter. They will not be enjoying their last in-person classes with their favorite teachers. They will not be able to attend their senior prom, a night that is supposed to stay in their memories for their entire lives. They will not be able to run their final track meets and attempt to break school records. They will not be able to enjoy their club or sports banquets, their senior nights, and if this virus spreads far enough, they will not even be able to have a graduation ceremony.
Not only do you have the education system at risk, but you have plenty of good people in the community who are in at-risk groups. You have age groups at danger, pre-existing conditions that can amplify the damage, and those with compromised immune systems living in the county. Even if you think you do not have it, you forget that the incubation period for this virus is up to two weeks.
That Friday morning, it took a while until I did end up seeing one good post on Snapchat. It came from Emily Vargas, a senior from Avon Park High School and a state cross country runner who saw her last track season cut short. Online, she wrote, “Sorry, but did I miss something? Since when is it cute to be ignorant? Like seriously, it’s not that hard to stay in your house!”.
To the reader, if you are still allowing your child to hang out with their kids, I beg you to change that. Just like Emily said, it is ignorance for everyone’s safety who is living in fear of this illness. So sure, tell me that your child is bored at home, but realize that the next 30 days can be 30 boring days or 30 tragic days.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.