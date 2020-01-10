The advertisements on A1 this week have provoked many emotions from our readers, whether it has been the sticker ads protesting this weekend’s gun show, or the banner ad across the bottom of the front page promoting the gun show.
It is important to remember that these are advertisements, not opinions of the Highlands News-Sun ownership, publisher, nor individual staff members. The paid advertisements are the opinions of those people paying for them, or an event ad detailing the event times and location.
More important, we should remember that the Constitution is a document that all of us should want to protect and support. The advertiser who is bringing the gun show to Highlands County has the same right as the advertiser who is protesting the show. Those people who choose to attend the gun show this weekend have the same right as those who choose not to.
We, the people of the United States, have got to do a better job supporting all of the amendments, whether it is the First Amendment that protects our freedom of speech, or the Second Amendment that protects our right to bear arms. The Constitution, with its amendments, is the law of the land.
People tend to make light of the First Amendment when it does not agree with the way they think. The Highlands News-Sun, as a newspaper, has an ethical right to give both sides of any issue the same platform to debate the topic. Whether we agree with their opinion or not.
The Highlands News-Sun will continue to operate with equal consideration to all sides in our news coverage and give equal rights to our advertisers when a decision is made to advertise an opinion or a business.
The importance of a free press is never more clear than in times such as this. For those who say a newspaper’s value is a thing of the past, the events of the first eight days of the year and the public response clearly remind us of the overwhelming impact a newspaper has in a community.
— Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media and publisher of Highlands News-Sun