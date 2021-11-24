AVON PARK — It was uncertain who would be placing wreaths at the veteran’s monuments on Veterans Square in Avon Park since the passing of Anna Marie Feeney. Ms. Feeney was the force behind the placing of the wreaths.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club volunteered to make the wreaths as well as place them at the monuments on Veterans Day. Members of the club gathered on the morning of Nov. 11 to place the wreaths.
Leon Watson, a Navy veteran who served two tours of duty in Viet Nam happened to be passing by. The group recruited him to assist in placing the wreaths. A wreath was also placed at the War Dog memorial.