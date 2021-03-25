My income is low enough to qualify for a $1,400 check. Yet, with a Social Security check and years of saving for retirement, I really don’t need help from state or federal governments. I plan to donate my $1,400 to worthy causes and I urge others who don’t need a check to do the same.
Why do some of us without a severe, virus induced economic crisis, need to get a check? The answer is that this crisis goes beyond households who are already poor, homeless or unemployed. Determining who these new people in need are could take many months. People need help now.
I am giving my $1,400 away before I get it and I urge everyone who can get by without it to do the same. Here are some suggestions:
1. A local group is raising money to construct a mobile shower truck for our homeless who would like a shower. Call Heads, Hearts and Hands of Heartland: 863-451-2230.
2. Only 12 members of Congress refused to vote for metals for the Capital Police who defended Congress against the Jan. 6 assault. I was not surprised to see our U.S. Representative, Greg Steube, on the list. Set your $1,400 aside and donate it to a rational, moderate candidate from any party who can replace Steube in the next election.
3. Every child deserves to live free from violence. Our nation’s kids pay an enormous price for our weak gun laws. Sebring is the only city in Florida that permits the sale of military-style assault weapons across the street from a high school. Find a state legislator who will sponsor a law prohibiting the sale of AK 47s and AR 15s within 1,000 feet of a school. If we can do it for drugs, we can do it for guns.
4. You can win elections two ways: Convince voters that you are the best person for the job or get rid of people who might vote against you. Florida’s Republican-controlled legislation is trying to use the voter suppression approach. Watch our state representative, Kaylee Tuck (R. District 55). Florida got high marks for a clean and competent 2020 election. If Tuck wants to “fix” something that is not broken, set your $1,400 aside and donate it to someone who believes that we should expand, rather than curtail, voter access.
5. When your job disappears, you make a list of expenses to cut. Your newspaper subscription is not ranked as high as shelter, food, utilities and your child’s prescriptions. Yet, newspapers are critical to democracies. Find neighbors and friends who gave up their newspaper subscriptions and give them a year’s subscription with the hope that when this virus-induced crisis is over, they can continue to subscribe.
6. Stay in touch with your neighbors. If you learn of a pending eviction or a shortage of food, give them the $1,400 you don’t need with one condition: Ask that when they are back on their feet, they donate the $1,400 to a local food pantry.
7. Our local chambers don’t advertise the fact that we lack public transportation. It is a serious out-of-sight, out-of-mind problem for policy makers. Jobs, doctors and much more is impossible to access without a car. Until we find a solution at the community level, one small step for individuals, could be to identify someone who might be able to get a better job and save for a car. Then find an Uber driver who will bill you while your $1,400 lasts to take the carless person to their job.
