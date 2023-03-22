LAKE PLACID — It was a beautiful day for a car show. It was a little cool at 9 a.m. March 11 when the Cruisers team started to set up and a little warm when they wrapped up the show at 1:30 p.m. And to start the Car Show, the Lake Placid Dunkin’ Donuts donated coffee and donuts. They sure did go fast.
Fifty cars and around 80 car lovers attended the show. The American Legion was having a regional meeting in the banquet room, so the inside kitchen was closed. But Commander Fred Pierce made sure that the Cruiser friends could get lunch, so the outside grill was fired up and by 11:30 a.m. you could smell the burgers and hot dogs.
The Cruisers 50-50 winner was Sebring resident BethLinn Macks and her take home was $150 cash. The 50-50 runner-up winner was Sebring resident Pat Klynstra, and she received a free oil change from Highlands Complete Auto, on U.S. 27 in Sebring.
The Cruiser of the Month was Ron Bomberger and his stunningly beautiful 1956 Studebaker Golden Hawk. In 1956 this was one of the quickest, fastest cars of its day because it has the bib Packard engine. The Golden Hawk’s styling was influenced by French industrial designer Raymond Loewy’s design studio. Loewy went on to design the body for the 1962 Studebaker Avanti that set speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats, including the flying mile at 168.15 mph.
The next Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show will be on April 8 and will also be a swap meet. The swap meet will start at 9 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. For complete information about registration, visit lakecountrycruisers.com/swap-meet/ .
Lake Country Cruisers would like to remind everyone that the shows are car and bike shows. So, if you have a motorcycle, bring it. If you have motorcycle friends, invite them. It’s a car and bike party.