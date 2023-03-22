LAKE PLACID — It was a beautiful day for a car show. It was a little cool at 9 a.m. March 11 when the Cruisers team started to set up and a little warm when they wrapped up the show at 1:30 p.m. And to start the Car Show, the Lake Placid Dunkin’ Donuts donated coffee and donuts. They sure did go fast.

Fifty cars and around 80 car lovers attended the show. The American Legion was having a regional meeting in the banquet room, so the inside kitchen was closed. But Commander Fred Pierce made sure that the Cruiser friends could get lunch, so the outside grill was fired up and by 11:30 a.m. you could smell the burgers and hot dogs.

