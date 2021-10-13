I pulled a pile of mail from the mailbox and began my trek home from the cluster box. Once home, I thumbed through the mail … mostly non-essential (junk!). Then I saw it.
There tucked into the pile was a handwritten envelope we had been awaiting.
We had been asked by our grandson and soon-to-be granddaughter to participate in their wedding ceremony. We immediately accepted this honor.
And now, here was the official invitation. I carefully opened it and the significance of it all touched my heart.
Even though the plans had been made, this handwritten invitation made it real … more personal.
Recently, while taking Communion at church, our pastor emphasized that though he invited the congregation to take part, it really was the Lord Jesus Christ that was extending the invitation.
We were aware of the importance and were ready to participate. Yet a new dimension was about to take place for me.
On Jesus’ last night with his apostles, they broke bread and drank the fruit of the vine to celebrate Passover. The Israelites knew that in times past, the Lord had delivered them from death when they took an innocent lamb’s blood and painted it on their doorpost. Therefore, the Angel of Death passed over their households but brought death to the first-born of the Egyptians.
This historical significance wasn’t lost on the disciples. But Jesus was about to take this sacred observance and bring new life to it. He brought to them intimacy with himself by saying (John 22:19 NKJV), “Do this in remembrance of Me.”
Now they would see that Jesus was the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. It would be his blood shed as a sacrifice for mankind. John 3:16 NLT says, “For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
He gave his life for all mankind. But his free gift of salvation needs to be received individually … personally.
That Sunday, our pastor asked us to hold the cup and think about God’s gift. Here was his personally, hand-written invitation to come and remember him. Singing the old hymn, “Just as I Am,” deepened the sense of God’s presence inwardly felt.
Just as I put all the junk mail aside and eagerly opened the handwritten envelope to see the personal invitation, we must put aside all those things that distract us from responding to God’s invitation to come.
It’s a personal invitation. Selah