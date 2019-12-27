Reflection, new resolutions, and making a fresh start are common themes for this time of year. In a few days we will begin a new year full of expectations. For me, it has been a year of wonderful things, both professionally and personally.
I am very grateful the Lord has watched over me and my family and showered blessings upon us. My grandson Seth battled leukemia, and at many points along the journey it did not look like remission/recovery was going to happen. The Lord decided it would take a turn for the better and he is in remission and getting back to a normal 16-year-old life. After that, many of the issues in life we think are important are really nothing.
Family is my primary goal this coming year and I want to be around to enjoy them for a long time. I’m in the fourth quarter of my life. I turned 70 last June and I had to make some changes. Put the Lord first, slow down, get on a better diet, get in shape so I will be around with my family. Everything else will take care of itself.
If there is one thing this year reminded me of is to keep a perspective. I too often get too focused on the current project or agenda, take on too much at a time, and can lose a perspective on life. Yes, you can achieve much with energy and determination, but at what price. So you make changes.
I let go of projects and programs I had invested years in. The Heartland Flying Club was established, and others took on the leadership. I resigned as president of EAA Chapter 1240, and a great team of new officers are moving the chapter forward to even better things. I had two main goals this year. One was to expand the EAA Chapter building and the second, to bring the high school aviation program to all three high schools and conduct it at the EAA building on the Sebring Airport. Both goals have been accomplished with the participation of many people seeing a worthwhile vision and working hard to make it come true, creating “Options and Opportunities” for our youth.
In the next year a few things will be up front in my renewed “perspective”. I’ll take more time to “smell the roses” and keep things n balance. I have one professional responsibility to direct the high school aviation program, and when you enjoy that program as much as I do, it is a joy to be a part of it. The other thing is to do more with my wife Becky. She has more time on her hands since her role with the Sebring Aviation Expo has ended. I want to do more with her as she is my best friend and we have been pulled apart with all the projects and programs we both have been involved with. It is family first, to spend more time with them.
A trip to Savannah, Georgia is not that far away for one of our four children and their family, and the Silver Bullet Airstream will be on the way to Wisconsin this summer for the other three children and grandkids. I’ll spend some more time in the air since I bought a Cessna 150, a simple two-seat economical aircraft. It is what I call “Aero-therapy,” getting up a few thousand feet and seeing things from a new viewpoint. The little bird may even fly north and visit family and friends.
Why do we take this time of year to make all the resolutions and set new goals? It is a natural end and starting point, so we make the promise to make changes. Research has shown it requires a minimum of 21 days of a new behavior to make a lasting change. I made a commitment, at probably one of the hardest times of the year to do so, to go on a diet. Thanksgiving and all the holiday parties with treats and temptations galore has been torture. It is working, with 23 pounds lost and more to go. Seeing progress in the scale daily helps me stay motivated, knowing I purposely chose this time of year.
So what is the point? It has to do with what you feel is most important. Find that high priority and you have the reason and motivation to complete your goal. Slow and steady with many small steps and achievements will add up a journey of success. Remember it will take 21 days to make a lasting change.
Best wishes for a Happy New Year and making whatever changes you want to support what you feel is most important.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.