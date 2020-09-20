SEBRING — West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department has a piece of the World Trade Center.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sent a section of an I-beam from the building to the volunteer fire department in or around 2007, said Scott Mann, retired volunteer chief. It was one of 150 sent in answer to local department requests all over the United States, to have a piece of the tragedy to memorialize the civilians and first responders who died there.
It was at Station 9 off Sebring Parkway, then moved to Station 10, when West Sebring Fire built that second station on Hammock Road.
Around 2015, Mann said, the department had an open house on a plan for a memorial and started a fund drive for it.
“We wanted it to be the best since there was only one [WTC beam] in the county,” Mann said. “We wanted to go above and beyond and make it the best.”
However, Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017 and stopped all the plans going forward.
Then the county began earnest talks of setting up a combined paid and volunteer fire service, which culminated in its adoption and hire of the countywide fire chief and new public safety director, Marc Bashoor, in 2018.
The department continued collecting funds for a memorial, but basically, everything was put on hold, Mann said.
“It just, it didn’t happen,” Mann said.
Mann retired in June 2019. Chief Joe Romanik is now chief.
This past week, David Hawkey, retired from Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, posted on social media that he wanted to see something done with the I-beam, which he recalled sitting in storage each time he drove into work at Station 10.
For a while, he said, it sat under a tree getting rained on and sinking into the ground before being loaded on a cart and wheeled under a carport at the station, which it shares with a barbecue grill, a picnic table and a couple of broken recliners.
Hawkey told the Highlands News-Sun that a man came to the door of the station one day, asking about the piece of I-beam, and got tears in his eyes when he learned what it was.
The man had lost two cousins in the attack, and so many are still dying from the effects of working in the search and rescue effort.
For years, on every Sept. 11, Hawkey said, people either left bunches of yellow roses by the beam at Station 10 or just by the tree after the beam got moved under cover.
One man would stop on his daily walk on the Hammock Road multi-use path, bow his head and pray where the path passes the station, Hawkey said.
Hawkey said the original plan, as he recalls, was to put a memorial at Station 10, but that lacks adequate parking.
Some have suggested the Highlands County Courthouse lawn, but Hawkey thinks the lobby of the Government Center in Sebring would provide a better venue, especially if the memorial is portable — capable of being wheeled outside for a larger gathering.
Bashoor, when asked about the matter last week, agreed that it would be good to have it built by next year, in time for the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
“I am working with [West Sebring Fire] to come up with a plan,” Bashoor said. “We’re trying to give them some options.”
Mann said he’s still an active member of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department and would like to work with Bashoor and Romanik to put something together.
“Doing it by the 20th anniversary, that would be a great feat,” Mann said. “The way things are happening with social media, it’s easier to see what’s going on and what’s not going on.”
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck also liked the idea of dedicating a memorial in time for that anniversary.
“I would think if West Sebring gave us a chance, I think the county would be able to do some kind of memorial for it,” Tuck said. “It doesn’t need to be left there just rusting and rusting.”
She suggested such locations as the Circle in downtown Sebring or at a county building, such as the Courthouse or Government Center.
Hawkey laments the beam looking like it’s been discarded, but he applauds Romanik for showing interest in moving it forward.
“They built the whole 9/11 memorial in New York City in less time,” Hawkey said.
In his defense, Mann said nothing was purposely “pushed under the rug,” but with the new Highlands County Fire Rescue structure, Hurricane Irma and a decline in donations, it just didn’t happen.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to do something,” Mann said. “Everyone will tell you, it takes money to do things and make it look right.”
As far as Mann knows, West Sebring Fire is still accepting donations.
Romanik said donors can give to the memorial effort by going to www.westsebring.com and designating their donation for that effort.