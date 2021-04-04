This home is located 115 Lime Road NE in Lake Placid. It is priced at $289,900 and is listed by Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Here is the perfect opportunity to own your own little piece of paradise! Take a look at this beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom pool home located on Canal #3 leading into Lake June. With this home you will feel like you are on vacation every day.
Enjoy Florida’s sunny days by your pool or on the lake. This home is made for entertaining with a spacious den and screened-in pool area. This home is located in Placid Lakes, within minutes of downtown Lake Placid where there are restaurants, breweries and a farmers’ market plus so much more!
Lake June in Winter has a max length of 2.44 miles, a max width of 1.4 miles, Surface area is 3,726.11 acres, a max depth of 40 feet and surface elevation of 72 feet. Lake June is great for bass fishing, boating and jet skiing.
What are you waiting for? Bring your jet skis and boat and start your next chapter in your new home.
Per the sellers .... new air conditioner in 2018, new roof in 2019, new hot water heater in 2019, new pool deck in 2021, new drain field in 2020, new garage door opener in 2021 and new pilings in 2018.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or send email to spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS 279136