My health care plan for this country: One, we need Tort reform in this country. When a personal injury lawyer can walk into court and win billions of dollars against a hospital, drug company or a doctor, it doesn't hurt these entities but you and me with higher costs of goods and services, including health care costs. There should be a cap on all court rewards.
Two, this country should charge a fee to all countries that need our military protection and an insurance premium to Canada and Mexico for the fact they are next to us and know we would protect them in our hemisphere. This money, in turn, can go to our healthcare system.
Three, one should be able to get healthcare insurance across state borders.
Four, a law should be passed for a healthcare Roth IRA where once a person establishes a full-time job, must place 10% of their gross income into it and only use it for healthcare once one turns of retirement age.
Five, all hospitals and doctors should be made to be transparent of their prices on all care and tests done on a patient when asked.
Six, Medicare should be made to negotiate drug prices with drug companies.
Seven, if someone is 30% above normal body weight considered fat and is diagnosed with a medical illness due to being overweight, they should pay a percent of their healthcare along with their insurance.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid