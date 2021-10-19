The former County Commissioner Don Elwell managed to break the internet a few weeks ago when he posted on Facebook a post titled “A community evolving.” In it, Elwell went in-depth into the evolving economic environment around the county and his expectations as it continued to grow. It was actually a really well written analysis from the former commissioner, something that he did very well during his time as commissioner.
One of the things that Elwell briefly hinted at in his post was the possibility of a Chick-Fil-A franchise opening in Highlands County. Specifically, he wrote, “One of the food places definitely coming is one of the most desired by many, and requested a bunch in my post yesterday...and I can confidently state with 100% certainty that their eventual grand opening won’t be held on a Sunday.”
For those who may not understand the hint, Chick-Fil-A is famous for observing the Lord’s Day and being possibly the only fast food franchise closed on Sundays. For years, Highlands County residents have had to drive over an hour to enjoy the quality food from Chick-Fil-A. Younger residents have prayed for years that such a day might come that Chick-Fil-A would open their doors in Highlands County. Early readers of mine will even remember that one of my first column pieces was dedicated to making an argument as to why that business would be perfect for our demographics.
Besides the fact that the best chicken in the nation would be sold in our county, the arrival of Chick-Fil-A would be a testament that there is legitimate growth happening in the county. If you research the demographics around the current Chick-Fil-A locations, you would see that these locations are found in larger cities with a higher average income. Highlands County is certainly not close to reaching the level of Polk County or Hillsborough County, but it seems that our demographics seem to be heading towards being able to sustain a Chick-Fil-A. This may even be more certain considering the arrival of three Wawa locations, which have been seen as luxuries in our humble county.
Without a doubt, this growth will cause a schism in residents and in our local government. Growth can mean better paying jobs, a stronger economy, and more activities for our youth. Simultaneously, growth can mean traffic, less of a small-town atmosphere, and an increase in crime. It all boils down to controlling this growth and forming the ideal community with it. We need high-paying jobs, activities for our youth, but cannot compromise the small-town atmosphere. It is a very thin line that the county finds itself on and should not choose to step off to either side.
There is a lot to interpret from just the arrival of a Chick-Fil-A in Highlands County, especially considering that there was no set date on their opening. There has been no official word, no potential site, or even which of the three municipalities the location will be in. Not to mention the fact that when I wrote the original column on Chick-Fil-A in the summer of 2019, there had already been rumors of a franchise opening up in the county. Regardless, it is exciting news. I can assure you that if the stars align for a Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Highlands County, I will be in line to enjoy their food.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.