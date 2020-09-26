A Supreme Court justice, Ruth Ginsberg, has died, and President Trump has the obligation, according to our Constitution, to appoint a replacement. Notice that I said “obligation” because it is his constitutional responsibility and right to do so, regardless of time limitations.
It amazes me that Democrats, and some rather stupid Republicans, are trying, by furthering a lie, to keep Trump from fulfilling his obligation as president to fill all vacancies on the Supreme Court. Some 29 times since George Washington was president, the sitting president, including Obama, has filled all vacancies on the Supreme Court, so long as the vacancy occurred at any time during his term of office. This is a constitutional obligation and anything else that anyone else says is either an ignorant conclusion or a lie.
Democrats seem only to care about their own anti-American desire to eliminate our Constitution. They cannot get a liberal majority by obeying the Constitution, so they use lies, deceit and radicals to destroy our Constitution and our nation. Just look at the billions of dollars their riots have caused this year. And Nancy Pelosi, after already trying to impeach Trump with no legal evidence, is threatening Trump that she would do it again if he tries to exert his right as president. She is a Democrat and she doesn’t care about America, truth or law.
President Obama fulfilled this obligation as a sitting president, and that was OK with these hypocritical Democrats, but now, since our president is a Republican, they use rioting mobs and anarchists to destroy our nation, law and Constitution because they know our Constitution guarantees rights that they do not want us to have. Again, they do not care what the law or Constitution says, because they want to change both.
What Democrats did to Supreme Court Justice Cavanaugh was disgraceful. They lied about him. They accused him of things he did not do and dug up junk from his childhood. Because they did not want him, they violated all laws to the contrary in an attempt to destroy him. And make no mistake about it. If anyone disagrees with the Democrats, they will do the same to you. Their goal is to wipe out our constitutional rights and replace them with their own self-centered aims. They intend to destroy the America we all know and replace it with one that will be no better than China or Russia.
I am an American. I have friends and relatives who have fought, bled and died for this nation, but for a nation of laws and rules that benefit all Americans, not just this bunch of lawless criminals. Hillary illegally erased over 30,000 e-mails, and she and her partners in crime actually destroyed phones to hide their criminality after they were subpoenaed. If I or any Republican had done that, we would be in prison.
Any nominee for the Supreme Court has basically one obligation. Be an American. He or she must adhere to our Constitution, and drop all party affiliations. Trump’s nominees have done just that. Before Trump – well not so much. Democrats don’t want constitutional scholars on the court. They want Democrats.
I believe that Trump was God’s gift to America. He has done more for America accidentally, than any president of the past 50 years has done on purpose. Democrats will do anything, legally or illegally, to defeat Trump, and if they are elected, they will do away with our tax cuts. They will raise our taxes. They will allow illegal immigration. They will, in short, do all they can to destroy the America Trump has tried to restore. Dade County, Illinois has a history of allowing thousands of dead people to vote for Democrats. This current batch of leftist Democrats also want to fake ballots and fix our election in a similar or just the same way – if they are not stopped.
Pray for America because if America ever needed God, we need Him now.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is a resident of Avon Park. He was a pastor for 28 years, an Evangelist , a supervisor in a steel mill, a college and public high school teacher, a chaplain in a nursing home, and an author.