Quick poll: Raise your hand if you ever ran into a store for a quick stop and left your young child in the car with the engine running. Be honest.
See, I have to admit as a young, harassed mom of two boys I did this a few times. It seemed easier to leave them buckled in the car with the A/C running than hauling both energetic kids through the grocery store. I didn’t waste time and made sure I got back to the car as fast as possible.
As far as I can remember, there was only one time when leaving them in a car was an issue. I was standing outside of the car while talking to someone and one of the kids managed to get out of their seat and put the car in gear. We were in a parking lot and I quickly stopped the vehicle before it moved very far.
Other than that, these few times I left them passed without incident. Both boys grew up to be semi-well-adjusted human beings, despite my mistakes. I’m grateful for that.
Being older and wiser, I’m not sure I would do this in today’s world. Too many things could happen in such circumstances. Yes, it can feel overwhelming to deal with your kids who want to dart here and there when all you want is a loaf of bread, but it’s safer.
I’m well aware of the horror stories of parents leaving their kids locked in a hot car. It’s another reason that if I could go back and talk to early-30’s me I’d tell her not to leave the kids alone in the car, A/C running or not.
Another risk was an Oregon mother’s nightmare about two weeks ago. The Beaverton woman left her 4-year-old in her running car while she stepped 15 feet away to a grocery store. According to one of the articles I read about this, while there, a man jumped into her SUV and drove off, kid and all.
Fortunately for mom and the kid, the thief realized that he was not alone in the car. He drove back to the parking lot and proceeded to berate the mom for leaving her son in the car.
Beaverton police spokesman Officer Matt Henderson told the press that the thief threatened to report the woman to the police. After the mother removed her child from the vehicle, the thief jumped back in and drove off.
The SUV was located a few hours later in Portland but from what I’ve found the thief is still at large.
Henderson said the woman did nothing wrong and was within sight and sound of the child. He also expressed relief that the car thief had the decency to return the child unharmed.
I find it interesting that the thief, in the process of stealing a car, had principles. Leaving a child in a car was worse to him than taking what didn’t belong to him, and he felt strongly enough about it to go back and lecture the mom about it. Apparently, he didn’t mind robbing her a second time, leaving her and the kid stranded at the store while he took off.
I’m glad for the mom and child that it ended well. I’m willing to bet that she’s going to be more cautious about leaving her son in the car no matter how close she is. I know I would be.
Watch out for your little ones and think twice before leaving them in the car. If a thief targets your car, he might not be as principled as the Oregon one.