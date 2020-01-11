This is in response to the guest column by Bud Morgan, “We should not hate those who are different.” I feel exactly the same way. I wish I had thought to write it first, but the credit goes to him and he deserves it. Too bad the world doesn’t feel this way.
There is an old American Indian prayer that has been anglicized like so many other things. “Great Spirit, let me not judge another man until I have walked a mile in his moccasins.” It’s amazing how many people think they have walked a mile in your moccasins when their feet cannot even fit in them.
The richest Latin singer on earth, Juan Gabriel, spoke English fluently but he refused to sing any of his compositions in the language because he felt American music had infiltrated the entire world enough as it is. Juan Gabriel, Mexico’s most beloved singer, was not only an amazing singer, he was an amazing man.
My Puerto Rican husband, Jose, taught me all the songs, singers and dances of Latin America when I met him over 30 years ago. As soon as I heard Juan Gabriel sing, he became my favorite singer and always will be. Learning languages has always been extremely difficult for me. There is only one book about Juan Gabriel’s life and it is in Spanish. By the way, he was once “requested” to leave a West Hollywood antique store because he was one of those awful “Mexicans.” He didn’t bother trying to explain to her that not only could he have bought her whole store but the entire block as well. He just graciously walked out and took his money elsewhere.
While Googling this morning to verify some information I found “The Ballad of Juan Gabriel - Los Angeles Times.” At last I have found a biography in English, only it is not in the form of a book. I urge you to use your computer to find out about a man who was compared to Louis Armstrong. Both went from being very poor to extremely rich without hurting anyone along the way.
Mary Ann Tricsko Sotero
Lake Placid