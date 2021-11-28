This home is located at 1690 Hurst Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $179,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
On a private road, surrounded by beautiful oaks, as soon as you pull up you’ll see how pretty this place is. Truly serene describes it best and a rare find these days: Just over 1,400 living square feet, three bedrooms, two baths, doublewide home built in 2017 with a one-car carport plus shed. Best of all, it’s on an acre of land yet it’s not too far from downtown, major shopping and restaurants.
At the front entrance there’s a wheelchair ramp that leads to a nice deck. Step into the open, bright living room that leads into the dining room and large kitchen. Cook up your favorite meals in this kitchen equipped with all white appliances, center island with a tall breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space and a window over the sink overlooking the backyard.
As a split floor plan, just past the living room is the bright, spacious master bedroom that has a walk-in closet and a nice ensuite with a soaker tub in the corner plus a walk-in shower and an extra long vanity. At the other end, past the dining room, are the two guest bedrooms; both have their own walk-in closets and one of the rooms is currently set up as an office, yet could easily be a game room or hobby room. The guest bathroom also has a long vanity and a shower with a tub.
Next to the kitchen is the inside utility room with a shelf and cabinet for added storage. From the utility room is a door leading down to the second deck, ideal for enjoying your morning coffee or just to have a place for a nice cookout with your family and friends these upcoming holidays.
If you’re looking to be in the country, yet close to town, then this is it. It really is quite pretty out here and private so you can soak in the Florida nature and let your pets roam free in the fenced front yard or let them enjoy all the space of your one acre of land. Currently under contract, Realtor encourages showings and back-up offers.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus. Cell, 863-381-1848.
MLS# 283584