Last Monday, I had a reader send an email that questioned my choices of topics for this column. More specifically, the question was asked, why do I write surrounding topics that do not pertain to me rather than my personal life? Topics such as school subjects, sports, and volunteer opportunities were mentioned for me to write about. I can see where the author of this email is coming from and I appreciate them for not writing to me in an aggressive manner. The answer to this question can be split into two parts: The audience and the benefits of reading.
It is both a common and tragic fact that not many people my age read the newspaper. Newspapers, especially local ones, are crucial in getting local news to the average person. The sad reality is that most teens turn to social media sites like Twitter and Snapchat to receive their news, as many national news outlets have a strong social media presence. The main audiences of newspapers are older readers who prefer traditional methods of news. Considering this, it just would not make sense for me to write column pieces that are aimed specifically towards my generation. If I were to share volunteer opportunities or other topics specifically for my generation, I would use social media to convey that information.
The second piece of my answer is that my columns are intended to benefit the reader when they process what I wrote. That is why, over time, I have strived to include more evidence in my columns instead of just making claims. Not to mention that I try to write over local government as often as possible because that is an area that not many people are familiar with. People who are not familiar with local government or any issue in general are then motivated to do their own research to form an opinion. If a person does not agree and writes a rebuttal, they have to put their skills to work to explain their opinion. Even I benefit from writing about these topics, as I have to form my own opinions and express them in a professional manner.
I can proudly say that I have learned a lot of new things in both my political views and my writing skills. With these two pieces of my answer, I can say that I have been pretty successful with my column. I have had all types of people tell me that they enjoy my writing, from hard-line conservatives to a few in our local government. I do not think I would be blessed with this success if I would not have thought of the two pieces of my motives.
However, I take it that the person who wrote the email has children as do many of my readers. If you are looking for opportunities for your child, encourage them to join a sport or a club in school. Cross Country is a pretty simple but challenging sport that I have benefited massively from. The sport even has what is known as the “running culture” where everyone is extremely friendly. We are all runners that want to better ourselves, meaning we talk to opposing teams as if they were our teammates.
In terms of clubs, all students have access to a list of all clubs in a school and can all be found on their website. There are clubs for every type of student and for all interests. I strongly recommend Key Club as it is a great volunteer organization with plenty of opportunities.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete from Sebring High School. As with all columns, this is an opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.