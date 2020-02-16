This home is at 1712 High Ridge Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $234,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you are looking for a unique floor plan this home will capture your attention.
Welcome to Stone Ridge-gated community. This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath offers a separate guest suite with full bathroom from the main home with an expansive screened courtyard in between. This is so perfect for a family with young adults or possibly an in-law suite.
This home has a spacious kitchen, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless appliances and double sink. There is a large living space off the kitchen with a beautiful view of the freshly landscaped courtyard. The master suite has dual sinks, large vanity, glassed shower and soaker tub to relax and unwind. There are sliders to the courtyard from master and guest suite.
Some additional features that set this property apart include: security system, whole house generator, skylight in kitchen, tankless water heater, gas stove, gas and steam dryer, oversized garage, key pad entry, solid concrete walls for energy efficiency, pavered driveway and courtyard. There is a fenced area off the courtyard (perfect area for pets).
This community has an amazing clubhouse and pool area. Convenient and centrally located for all of your needs.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful and for additional information, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com
MLS 271839