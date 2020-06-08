It is coming from well-educated lips. It is pronounced: RYE-IT-ORS. Not RIDERS. Who is guilty? Radio and television commentators. They gum up everything. They also teach stufftering [sic]. "Eh, eh, eh, and eh, What is your comment sir? eeerrreh, eh, eh. Just This, er, eh." Fox (which I like) is one of the worst. Thank goodness for the ads for they speak properly and do not teach our youngsters to stutter, "eh, eh, unnerstan." We hear it from the pulpit to the drum beat (rock).
Another pet subject is balancing. Just a while ago, on a TV ad, this guy comes up to a person saying going to try a little experiment and told that person to stand on one leg only. When they did, the activator pulled on the one-legged standing's shoulder making them go into a falling mode. When regaining composure, the activator put on the standing erect person a little white plastic bracelet. Then told to stand on one leg again and pull on shoulder, which the one-legged standing person knew what was coming and rejected the pull.
Wow! That little bracelet did wonders for your balance. A nationwide buying scam commenced, selling millions of dollars worth of worthless plastic bracelets. One was given to me.. That is how I found it to be worthless.
Here is a little balancing trick I use every morning while coffee is perking. Stand upright with right body edge slightly touching the kitchen counter. Place the right forefinger pointing and touching the counter top. Now, gently lift the left leg about two inches above the floor. Count to a slow 10. Turn around and repeat with left body side slightly touching the counter. After doing this exercise a few months, you have progressed to lightening the finger touch and counting to 20 or more, standing further away from the counter, and you are now more sure sitting and rising properly from chairs and such. And you do not have to hug the walls of your house or grasp door parts when moving about in it, or have that fear of falling so often.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid