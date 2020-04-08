I’m a bit surprised that I haven’t seen the following in the Your View yet. My strong belief in the following says it all.
It is the verse from 2nd Chronicles 7:14. It reads, “If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
If you are saying, "Hey, I’m a good person. I have no sin. I don’t have to do this," then I’ll refer you to Romans 3:10. “There is no one righteous, not even one.” This is simply because we don’t really understand how holy our Creator God is. Our world has “taught” us to take His existence quite casually for many years now. Take a minute to think about that. The One who gave us life and sustains that life with our every breath.
We think if we acknowledge him a minute or two a day (if that much), He’ll continue to put up with us. His holiness deserves our attention 24/7. That doesn’t mean we need to pray day and night but we need to obey His commands 24/7.
I’ll leave you with this question. What have you done for your “neighbor” today?
Roger Giegerich
Sebring