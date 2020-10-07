Have you ever seen the cartoons where there is a little angel sitting on one shoulder prompting you to make a right choice? But to complicate things, there is a little devil (done up with pitchfork and all) sitting on your other shoulder trying to tempt you to go down the wrong path?
Years ago, there was a comedian who used to say, “The devil made me do it!”
But, perhaps all this fooling around with our consciences isn’t really something to fool with.
I suppose we’ve all been guilty at one time or another of knowing the right thing to do but choosing the wrong. Throwing caution to the wind (the angelic conscience), we allow ourselves to be pulled along (through the Tempter’s cajoling) down a path we never intended to go.
Each of us is given this gift of conscience. In a non-believer in God, the person’s own voice or that of outsiders will try to win the conscience battle.
For the believer, the Holy Spirit takes up residence within and it is his voice directing us the right way.
So, maybe it is time to have our God-given consciences revived.
When I was young, I was a conscientious student. I wanted to do my best and make my parents proud of me.
However, one day as I was getting ready for school, I remembered a big test I had to take that day. Yet, I had forgotten to study for it.
I started out for school knowing I should just go and do the best I could. But along the way, I convinced myself that the best would be simply mediocre. I turned around and went home lying to my mother that I didn’t feel well.
What a miserable day. Not only hadn’t I studied, I had lied to my Mom. That little devil on my shoulder had won a battle, but I wasn’t going to allow him to win the war anymore where my conscience was concerned.
Thankfully, the Spirit of God remains faithful even when we are not pointing ourselves in the right direction.
How can we cooperate with this newness of conscience? I Peter 3: 15 & 16 NLT says, “Worship Christ as Lord of your life. And if someone asks about your Christian hope, always be ready to explain it. But do this in a gentle and respectful way. Keep your conscience clear.”
It is always best not to yield to temptation.
Let the convicting Holy Spirit be the revivor of our consciences. Selah