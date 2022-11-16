This first step today in yoga practice begins on the floor. Does this sound like a “paradox?” How do you take a step lying on your back on the floor? We first learn to walk before we can run; translated into a yoga practice, begin where you are to gain confidence and build greater flexibility, little by little.
The lower body may be tight from the waist down through the legs and toes. To determine your present state of flexibility, grab a towel, lie on your back on the floor with one knee bent as the other leg is extended upward, wrapping the towel around the arch and lifting it with both hands. The other foot remains flat on the ground with a bent knee. The first focus in raising one leg is to keep it extending straight up, pulling the toes toward the forehead. At first, the knee may bend when lifting but have confidence that with practice, the knee will gradually straighten. You can also use a longer towel or strap to increase the lift. Hold the pose with straight leg for at least 30 seconds or a count of 20. Practice this lengthening exercise every day for a week and the muscles will gradually loosen. When executing the posture, focus on keeping your knee straight and pulling it toward the forehead.
Add another move to your daily flexibility practice by standing first in “Tadasana” (straight back and legs), then step the legs apart into a “sumo stretch.” The sumo stretch begins by bending both legs at the knees, back straight with each hand opening the legs as wide as possible with hands placed on the inside of each thigh to keep the legs wide and open. Hold this pose with a straight back, as the inner thigh muscles slowly release. Practice these two moves consecutively and repeat several times.
Next, move from the sumo stretch, keeping one knee bent and extend the other leg long on the floor out to the side with heel down and toes up. Remain balanced through the center of the body and hold this pose for 30 seconds or a count of 50.
Lengthening postures take time to execute to avoid injury and overstretching muscles that have been contracted many years from long sitting and not flexing the thigh and leg. With movement the muscles will gradually lengthen.
Every yoga practice is intentional with mental focus on initiating the postures before the first execution of any movement. Yoga begins in the mind through visualization of the postures to build confidence. Remember to practice the visualizations then integrate them into the body with physical movement.
Build confidence with a positive attitude and desire to overcome weaknesses, mentally and physically. Join the SHIELD MEDICAL GROUP yoga practitioners who are dedicated to moving forward with positive results. If you talk to these practitioners and join them in practice, you will gain confidence every time you roll out the mat and begin. Classes are FREE! Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m.; Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays, 1-2 p.m.