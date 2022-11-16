Photo Nancy Dale

Nancy Dale demonstrates yoga pose.

 COURTESY PHOTO/NANCY DALE

This first step today in yoga practice begins on the floor. Does this sound like a “paradox?” How do you take a step lying on your back on the floor? We first learn to walk before we can run; translated into a yoga practice, begin where you are to gain confidence and build greater flexibility, little by little.

The lower body may be tight from the waist down through the legs and toes. To determine your present state of flexibility, grab a towel, lie on your back on the floor with one knee bent as the other leg is extended upward, wrapping the towel around the arch and lifting it with both hands. The other foot remains flat on the ground with a bent knee. The first focus in raising one leg is to keep it extending straight up, pulling the toes toward the forehead. At first, the knee may bend when lifting but have confidence that with practice, the knee will gradually straighten. You can also use a longer towel or strap to increase the lift. Hold the pose with straight leg for at least 30 seconds or a count of 20. Practice this lengthening exercise every day for a week and the muscles will gradually loosen. When executing the posture, focus on keeping your knee straight and pulling it toward the forehead.

