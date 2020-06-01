For a minute, it seemed like the nation was finally starting to get back to normal. The Dow Jones was seeing significant gains from its March low, businesses were slowly starting to reopen, and even New York state was on track to begin their reopening phases. Sure, citizens and businesses still have a significant amount of regulations, but at least there was some sense of normalcy. That was until President Trump went on a Twitter rampage and caused a wave of controversy.
When President Trump made the unsupported statement that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud, Twitter fact-checked him. Twitter does this to any user, liberal or conservative, who makes an untrue or unsupported statement and they even provide evidence as to why it was fact-checked. In response, President Trump threatened Twitter on their own site and signed an executive order to limit liability protections for social media sites.
This little spectacle by the president makes absolutely no sense. If he did not want his tweet to be fact checked, he should not tweet false statements. There is no evidence to support the idea that mail-in ballots lead to fraud and is just an excuse to limit the vote. Even the Federal Election Commission commissioner Ellen Weintraub fact-checked President Trump’s claim on Twitter. The commissioner stated, “U.S. citizens will vote by mail this year in record numbers” and “There’s simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud. None.”
My question while reading the president’s baseless tweets is, is there any legitimate reason for President Trump and the Republican party to fear mail-in ballots or is it just their fear of being voted out of office?
I look back at General Colin Powell on the O’Reilly Factor when he was asked to discuss Voter I.D. laws. General Powell stated, “I wanna see a Republican party that rather than try to make it more difficult to vote and restricting the number of days and hours you can vote, a Republican party that says we want everybody to vote and we are going to give you a reason to vote for us”. These statements coming years before President Trump, it applies perfectly to the president’s baseless tweets.
The mail-in ballots were not the only subject that President Trump caused controversy with his tweets. Friday morning, after nights of riots and mass protests in Minneapolis, the president decided to give his input of the acts. Not only did the president label everyone protesting as “thugs” in all caps, but threatened to shoot any looters. I mean, did President Trump not see anything wrong with threatening to shoot people angered by African Americans being killed by police? You do not need to have a degree in psychology or anthropology to know that this was not at all the right thing to say.
By no means is burning down buildings or destroying businesses an acceptable form of protest, but there were certainly better ways to handle the situation. As local officials have done, they pleaded with the rioters to have patience with them as they investigate and showed compassion for their anger. This was the right thing to do, showing compassion for the protesters instead of just threatening them with more violence.
That is where we are, five months away from the election. This column is not long enough to go in-depth to the hundreds of insane tweets our president has published, like claiming a former congressman murdered a staffer when the coroner said there was no foul play. Then the president wonders why the United States is laughed at by other nations.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.^p