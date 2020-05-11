For those who live in the Downtown Sebring area, you may have noticed a national store chain is nearing completion on a new location. The newest location can be found driving down the Sebring Parkway, just before reaching the roundabout, and is signaled by a bright yellow sign with black text. While one would just disregard this, allow me to mention that this will become the 10th location in just our county.
Following up on the business model of this chain, one would find that this chain pays their employees between $8.54 and $13.17, depending on the position. Assuming a sales manager, who makes the most at a location, works 40-hour weeks, they would only make $27,393. So, my question is why do we have so many of these stores? We already have an extremely low median household income of $37,314 and a fifth of our residents live in poverty, so these types of chains keep terrible statistics where they are. Secondly, how do we have so much success in bringing this chain here?
It is not like Highlands County cannot attract a well-paying company, as we could attract the Nucor steel mill. Many hiring websites show that Nucor pays their employees extremely well with the average employee pay floats around $60,000. Nucor prides itself in the way it treats its employees and offers their employees many benefits. This is a company that ensures job security, offers to pay its employees college tuition, and offers a health insurance plan.
So, why are there not more new companies like Nucor steel being brought to Highlands County? These companies are the ones that improve people’s lives because they secure a well-paying job.
Something I want to note when it comes to these companies is that it is not charity to the average person. Bringing a company like Nucor is not the local government handing a person welfare money. Instead, it is telling them that they have the opportunity to work and make a comfortable salary for themselves and their families. If they do not want the job, anyone else willing to work can do so.
The best thing about bringing well paying jobs to our county is that it attracts a chain reaction of economic growth. Of course, some well-paying companies would not convert Highlands County into a metropolitan powerhouse. What these jobs would do is create the perfect, small community that is not just one you pass on US 27. If the median income is raised, the market would be noted by other respected businesses and they would open in our county. We would not just see new industrial jobs, but also new restaurants and clothing stores. Certain companies that residents beg to have, such as Chick-Fil-A or Target, do not come into the area because of our demographics. With well paying jobs, these companies would finally make an appearance.
Through this chain, we would fill up the massive empty spaces in Downtown Sebring area or in our shopping centers.
With all of these observations, you have to wonder what our local government means when they say they want to attract a wide variety of businesses to improve the quality of life. If we continue to attract low-paying companies and allow them to take over the market, Highlands County will never see improvement in its quality of life or economy. If we can attract more companies like Nucor steel, the benefits will far surpass any effort made to bring them here.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.