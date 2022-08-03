Fish pose

Nancy, Gaylin, Darla and Nancy Zachary demonstrate “fish pose.”

 Courtesy Photograph

One of the best practices in yoga is an innovative method to increase range of motion when doing everyday activities such as bending, reaching, lifting, and decreasing pain while doing so and, most importantly, releasing the tension of the world!

The first step is to roll out the yoga mat and stand in the middle. This is nothing new, as we repeat this beginning step every time we begin to practice yoga. It also helps to loosen tight garments that are not made of a stretch material, especially around the waist.

Recommended for you