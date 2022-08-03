One of the best practices in yoga is an innovative method to increase range of motion when doing everyday activities such as bending, reaching, lifting, and decreasing pain while doing so and, most importantly, releasing the tension of the world!
The first step is to roll out the yoga mat and stand in the middle. This is nothing new, as we repeat this beginning step every time we begin to practice yoga. It also helps to loosen tight garments that are not made of a stretch material, especially around the waist.
When you let the body relax, you may notice that some muscles have shortened from lack of use and are tight. Too much sitting at a computer without several physical breaks increases tension in the mind and body. Author, Roman Torgovitsky, Ph.D., outlines positions that help to relieve tension. One of the yoga poses pictured in today’s article is “Fish Pose” that raises the back into an arch as well as the neck. Yoga practitioners at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum demonstrate “Fish Pose” in the picture: Nancy, Gaylin, Darla and Nancy Zachary.
Observe how the lifting of the legs with a small arch of the back impacts muscle power and loosens range of motion. This pose takes time to evolve and improve with a greater arch in the neck and range of motion in the legs extended straight forward from the hips. As you hold this pose, you may become aware of tightness in the back that can shorten muscles and make it more difficult to flow with the elevation of the legs. Tightness in the lower back also restricts forward bends and twists. It is not only inactivity of the muscles that can cause restrictions in movement but overtraining on gym equipment can also expose the “rectus femoris” muscles in the lower body to stiffen and withdraw.
A limited range of hip extensions can lead to compensating the full extension of the pelvis. When muscles are tight without continual lengthening, the core of the body tightens and the breath shortens. Yoga lunges, walking and running can assist in releasing restrictive tightness in the lower and upper body. While practicing any yoga posture, it is important to continue to inhale and exhale deeply through the nose and excrete toxins in the bloodstream. As you move through various yoga poses, deep breathing is a great assist to release tension.
Yoga is an inner awareness of how the body moves and where tightness occurs. The mind works with the body to heighten awareness of changes that need to be initiated for greater mobility. Yoga takes concentration on each move.
Yoga is a practice of postures, utilizing the breath and concentration to gain awareness and consciousness of mind and body. Once new realizations are gained, then the work begins to increase flexibility and relaxation.
To gain awareness of initiating “Fish Pose,” lay flat on the floor, tuck the arms underneath the hips, as you raise the legs with pointed toes in a slight upward angle. The challenge is to arch the shoulders and slightly the neck, off the floor. When in a peaceful environment like the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park, the art almost comes alive within the room as the body breathes in the beauty. When you choose to practice yoga, select an environment that enhances serenity in the mind and translates it into the body.
Join us at the Museum on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. at 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park. Join us also on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Shield Wellness Center in Sebring, 1-2 p.m. just North of Sun and Lakes Blvd. off U.S. 27 at 4597 Casablanca Circle.
Begin each day with a yoga practice, personalized to fit your needs and you will feel more relaxed and relieved of worldly tensions. When practicing yoga, the world disappears!