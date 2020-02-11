Russia’s Premier Khrushelev’s message 60 years ago (Sept. 29, 1959), this was the entire quote to the American people at that time: Socialism?
"Your children’s children will live under Communism; you Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept Communism outright, but we will keep feeding your small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism. We will not have to fight you in a war. We will so weaken your economy until you will fall like overripe fruit from a tree into our hands. Your democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who are not willing to work."
The following is from Sol Alinsky’s book, “Rule for Radicals.”
"Remember, Socialism leads to communism. So, how do you create a Socialist State? There are eight levels of control. Read the following recipe:
"1. Health care - Control health care and you control the people.
"2. Poverty - Increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
"3. Debt - Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and that will increase poverty.
"4. Gun control - Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
"5. Welfare - Take control of every aspect (food, housing, income) of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.
"6. Education - Take control of what people read and listen to (mainstream news media, some fake news) and take control of what children learn in school.
"7. Religion - Remove the belief in God from the government and the schools because the people need to believe in only the government knowing what is best for the people.
"8. Class warfare - Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy, with the support of the poor.
Now, are we heading in this direction as a “new order” socialist country, or not? We better pay attention and keep our eyes open.
Ron Rieches
Avon Park