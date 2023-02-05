ADDITION IMSA Daytona Auto Racing

Tom Blomqvist adjusts his earplugs in his pit stall during testing for the Rolex 24 hour race at Daytona International Speedway, Jan. 20, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Nearly a decade ago in the 2014 Formula 3 European Championship, three young drivers combined to win 25 of 33 races and swept the top three in points.

Two of them made it to Formula 1 by 2016. The third embarked on a different career odyssey.

