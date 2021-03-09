On Thursday afternoon, the Senate had just finished voting to approve the $1.9 trillion relief bill with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote when Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin requested something very unusual. The bill was a massive 600 pages long and Senator Johnson moved to have it read aloud to the Senate chamber in its entirety. The Senate clerks complied with this request and began reading the entire bill, a process that lasted over 10 hours.
Senator Johnson received backlash from both sides of the aisle for his request, with many citing the pandemic and a lack of time. The Democratic members of Congress were furious with the Wisconsin Senator and saw his request as an attempt to display opposition to the bill. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was against the reading but respected the Senator’s right to this request.
In reality, I think Senator Johnson established a very necessary precedent in our legislative system. Bills of these enormous lengths are often filled to the brim with a mix of important information but can easily allow unnecessary amendments to slide into these bills. This process, known as pork barreling, consists of representatives or senators adding amendments completely irrelevant to the main content. This can be as simple as funding for reconstruction of a highway in a representative’s district or as elaborate as federal subsidies for a new air force base. For example, the December relief bill that amounted to $990 billion included funding for gender studies in Pakistan and even funding a resolution or can be a completely irrelevant allocation of funding for a separate project for a research project on the 1908 Springfield Race Riot. That is our tax dollars that are being spent on completely irrelevant projects rather than the $2,000 stimulus checks or more assistance to Main Street America.
This “pork” has been prevalent in these massive relief bills and has been a means of gathering more votes for the bills. Because of their lengths and the amount of content that is in these bills, most members of Congress never get a chance to read through the entirety of bills. Essentially, our federal representatives and senators are blindly voting on bills and have no idea what is in 625 of the 627-page bill.
Many who were in opposition to Senator Johnson’s request for a reading of the bill cited time being of essence in these closing stages of the pandemic. Senators, like Senator Bernie Sanders, stated that there was simply no time to completely read the bill. I do not believe we can exchange the oversight of our funding for speed of passage. That is non-negotiable, especially when it comes to bills of that size.
Congress should not allow for this “pork” to constantly slide under their radar while they attempt to ram a massive bill through the approval process. With Senator Johnson’s actions on Thursday, more of these bills will probably be read aloud to the chamber and for the American people. It is simply careless and irresponsible to allow these bills to pass without Congress knowing exactly what they are voting for.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.