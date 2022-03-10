SEBRING — Christopher Ray Queen, already serving 145 years for possessing a trove of child pornography, pled guilty Tuesday morning to one count of attempted sexual battery of a child, one count of lewd molestation of a child under 12, and three counts of promoting sexual performance by a child.
In exchange, prosecutors offered him 20 more years in prison, which will be tacked onto his original sentence to put his obligation to the citizens of Florida at 165 years.
Though Queen asked to plea after the court took the time to pick a jury for his trial, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said the plea is still a big win for prosecutors.
“With this plea negotiation not only did we settle the remaining child pornography charges, we also secured a conviction in the sexual battery and lewd molestation cases,” Kromholz said. “The resolution has brought some closure to the victim and her family.”
Prosecutors last year offered Queen 50 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea, but he refused the deal and elected to go to trial.
Prosecutors filed the child molestation and sexual battery charges against Queen after his February 2018 arrest on the child pornography charges. As he awaited trial on those charges, a local parent came forward with claims that Queen had molested her 11-year-old daughter. He was charged with dozens of counts in that case.
Queen was present in the courtroom Monday as Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada read the charges to a pool of prospective jurors Monday. It is common practice to read the facts of the arrest to the jury pool to ensure prospective jurors don’t know anyone involved in the case.
Several jurors stared at Queen as the charges were read to them.
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, Queen’s defense lawyer, asked Estrada to summarize the charges against his client instead of reading each charge individually. After the jury was selected, Estrada excused them until Wednesday morning, when Queen’s trial was set to begin.
At some time Monday afternoon or evening, however, Queen told Carter he would agree to a plea deal.
Estrada took Queen’s plea before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Queen will spend the rest of his life in prison, prosecutors say.