Blown away when I first saw the images, this bold sunny hue was something I had never seen before. According to the national media, perhaps a dozen total had been spotted across four states- Ohio, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Florida. What was the likelihood of the bird still being present if I made the trek to the region where it had last been seen? Then in a curious chain of events, a cancelled trip equaled a long weekend in Gainesville and just like that, we were on the hunt for the bright, yellow cardinal.
This was not an endangered Gubernatrix cristata, a South American species in the tanager family, but a typical northern cardinal with a very atypical coloration. Likely caused by the condition xanthochroism, this particular bird is believed to carry a genetic mutation leading to its striking plumage. Lacking the enzyme which would normally turn the yellow carotenoids in its food sources to the more commonly seen red pigments, Sunny, or “Tweets”-which is what he had been referred to on social media-boasted a bold bright yellow hue.
He was photographed pretty regularly on the University of Florida campus, so I did a little research, then checked with my Gator alumni to verify my ability to park in the vicinity of the last known sighting. Would we find one yellow bird in the surrounding forest?
We visited in the late afternoon-necessary for parking restrictions and around the time frame when I figured the birds would be feeding. The area where we hiked was abundant with northern cardinals. I got excited about our chances since there were so many pairs active. We listened for the calls and scanned the woods. Repeatedly we located a lovely crimson bird.
As we scouted, I thought about other peculiar variations which had been featured in the news over the years. One was even a bilateral gynandromorph, or half male/half female. Albino and leucistic cardinals have also been spotted intermittently. Albino birds are typically white with some yellowish or orange feathers due to those same carotenoid pigments. A true albino is quite rare. Whitish or mottled white birds are usually leucistic. This genetic anomaly leads to pale, washed out coloration or even patching, often referred to as piebald.
Heading back to our car, we crossed an elevated boardwalk over a swampy area, and something just barely caught my eye. Focusing my binoculars on the barely visible movement, I motioned to my birding partner. He zeroed in as well and we were stunned to watch the bold yellow bird picking seeds out of the emergent vegetation. Sadly, my images are nothing to compare with many others circulating online but being able to add this canary-colored beauty to my life list made me happy just the same.