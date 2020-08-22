SEBRING — It would appear there are no rules in 2020. Why would hurricane season be any different. For the first time since reliable records were kept (1850s), there is a good chance of two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time early next week.
The two storms that the National Hurricane Center is watching are Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is slated to become a Category 1 hurricane and Tropical Depression 14 is scheduled to be Tropical Storm Marco and strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as well.
There is another disturbance far out in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Nicole Carlisle jokingly said, “Let’s get through one storm at a time.”
Tropical Storm Laura currently has winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 14 mph. As of Friday afternoon, it is about 210 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
Tropical Storm Laura is the storm that could affect Florida. Laura was named about 9:30-10 a.m. Friday after hurricane hunters found a center, albeit disorganized, Carlisle said. The good news ... as of 11 a.m., Laura ticked west. The current – but still capable of changing – course, takes most of Florida out of the “cone of error,” including Highlands County.
However, the Panhandle could still face a Category 1 hurricane early next week. If Laura stays on course, she is forecast to hit the northeastern Gulf Coast region, Carlisle said.
Because of the storm’s disorganized center, “it makes it harder on the computer models to forecast. In a day or so when it (TS Laura) gets its act together, we will have more confidence of the forecast,” she said.
By Monday or into Monday night, Highlands County could feel some light effects of the storm. Carlisle said the county could get a few more showers, including thunderstorms and some breezy conditions. The Highlands County Board of County Commission will be handing out sand bags from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. Individuals can get 10 empty bags to fill. The staff will deliver the bags to the car at:
- Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd., Sebring.
- Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street, Avon Park.
- Road and Bridge office on County Road 621, Lake Placid.
Individuals should bring their own shovels to fill the bags. The sand for filling will be at:
- South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center in Sebring.
- Intersection of County Road 17 East, Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road in Avon Park.
- Intersection of County Road 619, County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive in Lake Placid.
With 2020 being what is is and the possibility of two storms heading to the southern United States, some have asked if the two storms could combine and form a storm of epic proportions.
“They don’t combine to form a super storm,” Carlisle said. “One will kill the other off through shearing. It’s hard to say which one that would be right now.”
NOAA’s August update of the tropics increased the forecast to “extremely active. This has proven to be the case. Laura set another record by reaching its letter designation the earliest in the season. Luis held the record on Aug. 29, 1995, according to Accuweather. There were eight other storms to set those records this season, including Isaias, just a few weeks ago.