Acclaim is not new to Dailey & Vincent, dubbed the “Rockstars of Bluegrass” by CMT.
Grand Ole Opry members Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, along with their world-class band, have won multiple GRAMMY awards and nominations, multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and even an EMMY nomination for their Public Television Special “Dailey & Vincent: Alive!”.
Dailey & Vincent bring their tastes of Americana music to the Genesis Center Friday, Jan. 28.
“Our show is more of a music experience,” Vincent said. “A lot of people brand us as bluegrass. That’s where we grew up but that’s not the show that we do at all. We do tastes of country, bluegrass, gospel … all different kinds of varieties of music.”
Americana at its best
Despite all the accolades, the band sticks to its roots musically, performing on world-famous stages like Carnegie Hall to smaller, local venues across the country … and they’re still learning from each other.
“I just think we are getting better as singers and performers,” Vincent said. “If you ever reach a place where you say, ‘Okay that’s about as far as you can go’, I think that you might as well go to the house. (We) want to create and (keep) doing newer things – musically, comedy, just the whole thing that we do. It’s still fun for us. I think we’re really creating what we do on a weekly basis and it gets better and better.”
As IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year three times over, the band brings the best of American music with a sound made up of traditional country, gospel and bluegrass blended together by the instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies.
With hundreds of songs in their repertoire, no two shows are really alike.
If you’re going
“Our show, when people come see us, they will get a variety of different things,” Vincent said. “We do everything from country, gospel to bluegrass to acapella. I think it’s just a mix of all the music that we do and the songs … plus (with) our big band that we carry — eight or nine of us on stage — it’s a variety show, it’s entertaining. We also do a lot of fun comedy stuff that the people seem to enjoy, which is just a natural part of our camaraderie.”
Dailey & Vincent will take the stage at 7 p.m., Friday, January 28th, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852. For more information, go to www.sunevents.com or call the box office at 941-207-1038.