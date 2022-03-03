Joining some friends for lunch, the perfect Florida weather made us opt to enjoy patio dining. We headed to a secluded spot but quickly realized all the outdoor seating offered a half shaded, half in the sunlight set up. Thankfully two of us were more than happy to thaw in the rays and we settled in for a great meal and lively conversation.
Dining for a bit more than an hour, it was soon time to head back to our busy lives. I had noticed I was just starting to feel a bit warm, so the timing seemed perfect. Not quite breaking a sweat as we walked back to our vehicles, the breeze blowing by was just delightful.
It wasn’t until the next day when I stepped out of the shower that I realized I had been well toasted. Apparently that hour in the sun that felt so good was more rays than expected and I had gotten slightly burnt. I wondered how my friend, a bit paler skinned and fair haired, had fared.
It seems like getting sunburnt in February is a bit remarkable. Usually, the first time this happens to me is in early April. Whether it’s definitely unseasonably warm or this was just an anomaly remains to be seen. Thankfully with my olive skin the tinge of burn mellows to a light tan with a day or so, but even so, the damage is there and over time that’s not such a good thing. As I pondered the UV damage, I realized that Daylight Saving Time might be right around the corner.
Sure enough, a quick check online reveals that we are springing forward on March 13. That means beginning at 2 a.m. on that Sunday, my evening walks will no longer be fully in darkness. I’m excited about more sunshine in the after-work hours and apparently there are many people who share that. With a 7:30 p.m. sunset, our 12 hours of daylight is truly envy worthy. If you were in Lake Placid, New York, you’d enjoy an hour less of sunbeams in your day.
Of course, this means that it will be dark as I head to work that following Monday. With a 7:30 a.m. sunrise, the morning commute to work will be a bit more challenging as tired minds and bodies make that clock shift. I suspect strong coffee and a better night’s sleep the night before will help me quickly adapt, but the cats are probably not going to be cool with waiting for breakfast. Pet bellies do not follow DST, but rather stay rigorously focused on the proper time for dining.
Momentum is building for an effort to end DST though with legislation pending federal approval across many states. Hopefully, it will be a unilateral choice as travel and commerce might experience a lot of snafus otherwise. Nearly 20 states are working to end DST and Florida is one of them. Perhaps one day DST will be a distant memory and our overworked brains can stick on one schedule year-round. Cat bellies will be mighty happy about it.