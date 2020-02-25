I recently realized that I’ve worked at the same job for nearly five years. That’s from age 18 to age 23. And though I have mostly enjoyed my time at this job, the idea to find something new grew in my head.
Working at the same job for so long, I feel like I know as much as I can about the place. I have almost no questions, and I know the answers when others need help. Because of this, I am no longer challenged beyond regular customer service issues. So, I’ve become bored of my job. And even though I mostly enjoy the other people who work there, that’s not enough to make up for unenjoyable work.
Finding a new job was surprisingly easy. I guess I have a pretty good employment track record. I found a new job within a couple of days, at a place that seemed eager to have me join the team.
There are a lot of differences between these jobs; one is a corporation, the other is a family-owned business. One is in Sebring and the other in Winter Haven. They sell similar but different items, and the overall atmosphere of both locations seemed entirely different. It seemed like a place people enjoyed working, even when it was hectic and busy.
After my first trial shift, I was convinced that I wanted this new job. However, it’s not easy to leave something you’ve been doing for five years. After all, I know every single one of the people who work there, and honestly, I feel like I’m good at that job — after all I should be by this point. And for most people, change is difficult to deal with in any facet.
Writing out my two-week resignation letter, I was stressed but also hopeful. Stressed because I knew the reaction from others after hearing the news would most likely be negative. Hopeful because I felt like I was taking another step in life, doing something different. I kept thinking to myself, “Well, I couldn’t have worked there forever.”
I decided I would work my full shift, and then hand in my letter. I didn’t want to start the day out on a negative note. However, as the day went on and my managers and coworkers seemed more and more stressed, I wondered if this was the right choice. I didn’t want to add to the issues of the day.
But I knew I needed to do it — for myself and the opportunity to grow. I got the letter from my car after clocking out and waited by the door, trying to work up the nerve. I really wanted to do this the right way. Sadly, in the end, I couldn’t do it. I waited until my manager was turned around and slid the letter under the office door — feeling like such a coward.
As I drove home, anticipating an angry phone call, I remembered something my friend told me, “Change is supposed to be difficult.”