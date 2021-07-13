Last Wednesday, the world was shocked to find out about the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise. The country was already facing domestic unrest and an increase in gang activity, meaning the president’s assassination served as another blow to the Caribbean nation. Additionally, there is very little known about who ordered such a high-level hit and exactly why the murder was ordered in the first place.
For a poverty-stricken nation that has now been plunged deeper into chaos, it will be an uphill battle for the interim government to reclaim control of the nation. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has struggled to at least gain domestic recognition of his assumption to power and now has the challenge of having to calm the violence in his nation. That is why this past Friday, he asked for international support to assist the national police to restore order to Haiti. That places a huge question on President Joe Biden’s desk: Does he assist the small island nation and place troops in danger or allow it to turn into anarchy?
It may very well be in the best interest of the United States to intervene, even to a minimal extent, so that some order may be placed back into the hands of the national police. I say that simply because allowing the nation to turn to anarchy would fuel a massive influx of refugees coming from Haiti and into the United States. Given the current situation on the Mexico-United States border, our immigration system cannot handle another immigration disaster. The issue of Latin American migrants that have been stranded on the southern border has grown exponentially since the start of President Biden’s term and has no solution in the near future.
It would only be in the best interest for Haiti and the United States for there to be some American presence in Haiti until the interim government can be fully formed and restore order. Currently, there are already crowds of Haitian families surrounding various embassies in search of refugee status, including the American embassy. These same crowds of people, once they feel that the embassy was not a viable option, will turn to illegal immigration to make it to the United States. They will want to do whatever it takes to get away from the civil unrest, legal or illegal.
Additionally, military intervention at this early stage would prevent the violence from reaching an extreme level. Anytime in history that there is a vacuum of power, death will inevitably follow. Rather than stay silent, the United States has the opportunity to be on the right side of history and prevent unnecessary deaths. Take the Rwandan genocide, that happened right after the death of President Juvénal Habyarimana. It only took approximately 100 days and silence of every major military power for over 500,000 people to be brutally slaughtered in the streets of their nation. This is not saying that this extreme level of violence could happen in Haiti, but military presence would suppress any possibility of it happening.
Getting involved in Haiti does not mean completely occupying the nation, but at least displaying an American presence that would quell any attempt from gangs to take advantage of the power vacuum. This is a nation just below our southernmost point, making silence more of a crime than ever.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.