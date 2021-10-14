Easing my weary self into the bed, I sank into the fresh sheets and sighed. This was just what I needed, a little peace, quiet and deep rest. As I dropped off into dreamland, the sharp rattle registered, and my mind clicked into place.
“Seriously, Sadie Girl,” I complained, rousing myself awake to the intrusion. “What the heck and la la are you doing!”
Of course, there was no answer. I tapped the light on. She was snuggled up in her bed feigning sleep – this dog is that good. I got up, roused her, and reached underneath her warm body. Pulling out a wad of tissue I gazed into her squinty eyes. If she could speak, I swear she’d be yammering about having no idea how it wound up in her bed. She can’t communicate verbally but believe me I heard all the excuses in her doggy body language.
Despite her aging years and lack of thumbs this dingo gets into mischief. An exceptionally obedient dog with whimsical forays into unruly behavior, she should post that on her Instagram page. Regardless of whether she chooses to identify with this behavior, she is being a very bad dog. Or perhaps she is being a very impressive dog, showing her skills at figuring out how to achieve her desired task despite all our efforts to thwart the misbehaving.
With us for a decade, she has been a good household member. Her furry siblings have changed as our elder cats passed on and new freeloaders joined the fun. She takes it all in stride with nary a fuss. The only changes to her demeanor involved the last hurricane. Following its departure, she developed a fear of thunderstorms as an on again, off again concern. The trash picking however has become legendary.
She shows little interest in the kitchen garbage probably due to the slide out drawer sticking like its rollers are rusted to the rails. An ongoing nuisance, it may be one of those “Honey do” projects to leave until she also departs. I say this only because of her prowess in breaking into off limits locations.
Her latest skill since we’ve changed the door handles from dingo friendly levers back to traditional turning hardware is to open the bathroom trash can. We replaced the small open can with a lidded one. That took about a day for her to tip over, so we went to something more substantial. No longer does she tip it, but somehow, we have yet to catch her in the act, she is able to manage the step mechanism to open the lid.
No matter how fast I move, she is already done with her deed and hiding her treasure by the time the lid clicks shut. My dog is operating a smart trash can and it makes me feel pretty stupid. I now must remember to hide the trash can before leaving for the day until I can figure out a better solution. I’m sure whatever I come up with she will spend her day planning the attack to keep her skills sharp. Time will tell if we are able to thwart her escapades, but until then no tissue is safe from her jaws.