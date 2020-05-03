Since you received and printed the letter about my dad, Jesse Wilcox, we lost him due to age and depression. The five weeks of isolation caused by this virus was more than Jesse could deal with.
Earlier in the year, Dad asked about our yearly Missouri trip. When I told Dad I couldn't afford it, Dad said, "Well by God, I'll just fly up." And he did. Jesse was flown up and buried in our family plot. Dad never liked being told "No."
A strong man with a powerful belief in God. RIP Jesse - 4-26-1922 — 4-18-2020
Juanita Weber
Sebring