If you have been keeping up with the Sebring Blue Streaks football team, you may have noticed the absolutely amazing season they just finished. The team had a respectable 9-4 record during the regular season but went undefeated in district matches, meaning that the team claimed the district championship for the first time in countless years. The Blue Streaks proceeded to enter the regional tournament and won all three matches with a combined score of 83-12. Their final match against Clearwater and in enemy territory ended with a winning field goal kick to claim the regional championship by a narrow 13-12 score.
I was able to make the drive out and I am certain that it was the most exciting game of football that the Blue Streaks have ever played. Their incredible season ended in the state semifinals at Merritt Island when they lost 12-10 to the home team. However, their loss should not take away from the massive achievement they accomplished.
Going into the season, no one believed that the team would reach their first-ever state tournament appearance. They were never placed among teams from larger and more wealthier schools. Even in the beginning of the season, the Blue Streaks were looking shaky and lost several games early in the season.
For students at Sebring High School, it just seemed like another decent season and another short postseason run. That is until wins just kept coming from the team and the margin of victory kept growing.
The Blue Streaks were not just winning games, but they were dominating the other team. Even in the district championship game, they crushed Port Charlotte with a score of 31-8 in front of a home crowd. The entire campus really felt the excitement for our football team, something I had not seen in my four years at Sebring High School. We felt that the sky was the limit and there was a completely different attitude when we talked about the football game. There was something special inside our football program; we just did not know how special it was until we reached the postseason. The Blue Streaks went from being left out of the conversation to playing a state semi-final match in front of Governor Ron Desantis.
The only sad thing about the football season is the fact that it is the final season I get to experience as a Sebring High School student. Of course, I will also support the Blue Streaks no matter where I am. But I know that the excitement of watching them play will never feel the same as it did this year.
Especially over the next several years, the team looks extremely promising and in a great position to repeat their success from this year. More players will be motivated to raise the bar further and the reputation will forever be on the team. Without a doubt, the Blue Streaks will end up winning the final game in the football season. Like Head Coach Lavaar Scott has been saying, it was delayed but not denied.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.