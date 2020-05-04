Anyone could easily go off the deep end trying to keep up with what you are supposed to do to keep safe. I’ll give you an example.
I had two checks totaling almost $600 and decided that I wanted cash in small bills (no larger than a 20) in case I had to pay cash somewhere for something. I got only one $5 and $10 and a few $20 bill — had a lot of paper.
After a bad hurricane and more than 10-12 days without power in Broward County, you would kill for some ice. Now and then, a truck with small plastic bags of ice, half melted in water, would drive by offering it for $10 a bag. One to a customer. They were swamped and would not make change. If all you had was a $20 bill, you paid $20 for that ice — and it was almost all melted by the time you got back in your house. It made a lasting impression on me.
So, I get home with all this smooth cash and immediately they were saying on the news that the money could carry the virus.
Long story shorter, I washed the money. This was about a two-day process during which I felt really sure I was losing it. Somebody should have been photographing me.
First, I took a big, clean, empty plastic mayonnaise bottle with a wide mouth. Put all the money in it, filled it with hot water, soap and about 1/3 of the bottle of alcohol. Top on tightly, for about 24 hours I danced around the house every time I came upon the big bottle — shaking it and dancing like some crazed jitterbug contestant. After that, it sure looked clean and smelled like lavender.
Then I poured it all in a four-foot long mesh bag that was attached to a hanger-shaped plastic thing. Got in the big shower with it and used the hand-held shower sprayer to spray and spray and spray. Foam and bubbles everywhere. Money floating over the open top of the mesh and falling all over the shower, sticking to me, even my two-foot long hair. Picture hundreds of pieces of green paper money all over — even sticking to the shower walls.
Finally it seemed pretty clean — and it sure was “fluffy” and fragrant. Then I fanned out six to eight bills at a time and used wooden clothes pins to pin it all over the mesh bag. Left over money was laid out all over the five-foot-long tile bench. Should have been on Facebook or something. Soaked to the skin, clothes plastered to me, I even had some money stuck to my back. I was practically sliding around the shower on it too.
Still, it took about 24 hours for it all to dry.
Welcome to my life.
Sam Heed, also known as The Book Lady, is a resident of Spring Lake.