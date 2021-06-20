This home is located at 4620 E. Kevin Road in Avon Park. It is being offered at $789,000 and is listed by Joshua Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros.
It sits on 10 acres of pristine pasture land in the desirable area of Avon Acres and the ranch-style design immediately draws you in. Completely gutted and renovated in 2017, you will find many upgrades that have made this a modern home but yet it still has the charm and elegance of the mid-century.
The exterior has brick with a beautiful Hardie board on the side, bringing together two contrasting patterns that are being used in new designs today. As you walk in, you are greeted with the formal living room and adjoining office.
The interior layout has been tastefully redesigned, adding walls and creating spaces that are useful in many different ways. The family room with adjoining kitchen/dining room will be where you spend most of your time, whether it be making breakfast with the family or cooking while everyone watches the big game. It has a beautiful gas fireplace, so forget the hassle of sealing a chimney or burning wood inside of your home. Again, very modern updates that really bring value to this home.
The beautiful wood laminate flooring compliments the all plywood construction cabinets and Corian countertops in the kitchen. A true farmhouse with slate appliances and two farm sinks. It boasts lots of countertop space and extra cabinet space. The interior laundry room also has the same cabinets complete with farmhouse sink and half bathroom as well. As you walk down the hall you will notice that every door frame in the house has 5 1/4-inch wood casing on every door. The details are truly amazing!
All bedrooms have carpet and are well sized. The primary bath suite has double pedal stool sinks for his and hers, tile planks that look like wood, large walk-in closet and tile walk-in shower.
Let’s take a walk outside, where the screened-in porch has a cedar wood ceiling, automatic roll screen door and gas fire pit made of pavers that span the pool deck. Which leads me to my favorite amenity! The pool was recently installed and is sure to refresh you on those dog days of summer we have ahead of us. You will save yourself the aggravation of a screened door when you’re cooking outside on the grill with the automatic roll door on the porch. Hands full of hamburgers or steak? No worries!
Walk around the side of the home and you will see your own Culligan Water Treatment equipment, brand new five-ton A/C unit and a two-horsepower irrigation pump with sub drive that makes it a real energy saver. When you take a look to the north you will see your cow pens where you can store your livestock with ease. When you turn to the southeast you notice the huge 40-by-60-foot pole barn with concrete slab. This will be the perfect place for your RV, boat or all-terrain toys! Truly a unique piece of country living.
The landscaping is immaculate and completely irrigated, making it easy to maintain. The paver pool deck is tastefully surrounded with landscape lighting, perfect for evening swims and entertainment.