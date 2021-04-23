A victory for America
Today is an important day in our nation’s history. For decades, victims of police brutality have been denied justice. Today’s verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin was a gift of justice for all victims of police brutality. This is such an emotional (a monumental) victory in our civil rights movement. This victory was not just a victory for our African American community, it is a victory for all Americans … a victory for America.
We must remember and strive to prevent such tragic loss of life like those of George Floyd, Eric Gardner and Trayvon Martin. My greatest fear through this trial was that a “not guilty” verdict would be the outcome. The unrest in our communities across America would have been unimaginable.
I invite you to join me in praying for the days ahead. Praying that we will continue to see justice prevail. Praying that we can come together to find solutions, for this is an issue that will affect each and every person, family and community.
Thank you for your support of the Highlands County NAACP as we move forward. May God bless you and your family, as you work to bless your community.
Angel Wiggins
President
Highlands County NAACP