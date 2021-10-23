Election fraud is not new. It greatly accelerated in 2020. Voter rolls need to be reviewed at least once every year. Deceased removal each year and no voting activity every three years. There should continue in person voting and absentee ballots only. Approved photo identification and the last four digits of your social security is a secure method of honesty. The only persons eligible to vote are United States citizens. All others wanting to vote, need to work at and become citizens.
Late vote counting is a poor excuse by the voter and vote counting. Election days and hours are well posted. If you snooze, you lose.
I recently went to the hospital for X-rays and an MRI. My driver’s license had to be shown twice to get this completed. Positive identification is used even to buy cigarettes and alcohol. Why not to vote?
Ray Miller
Lorida