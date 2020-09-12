First of all, if you know me, you know that I fully support President Trump for a second term. I have always been very adamant about my political affiliation and that affiliation has been with the Democratic Party, until four years ago. My family have always been Republicans, but I liked what the Democratic Party represented at that time. I was always an advocate for the blue-collar worker and I truly believed that the Democratic Party supported the working class people.
The Democratic Party has change so radically that I don’t even recognize the values it once had. Now the Democratic Party has taken a big step toward full-blown socialism, along with the economic dysfunction and social strife. They are demanding the green new deal, socialized medicine, abortion on demand, open borders, abolishing the electoral college, packing the Supreme Court, and an end to free speech.
Do I like everything that President Trump says and does? Absolutely not! However, despite the things that I do not agree with about him, he has done more good for our country in the last four years, than any other president has. I happen to love our country and want to preserve our values.
I will not vote for Democrats simply because I have done that all of my life. If you look at which direction the Democratic Party is going, it certainly is not for the benefit of the workingman. Your taxes will be raised sky high and the illegal immigrants will get all the free stuff and you will be paying for it.
If you find that what I am saying is untrue, please look at the Democratic platform. From where they stood years ago, they have taken a drastic radical turn. All I am asking is that you consider the facts. On Nov. 3, I will be voting for my country.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid