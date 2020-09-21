I pledge to my fellow countrymen that I will always exercise my right to vote ... in good times and bad.

I also pledge that whether I'm a Democrat, Republican or Independent, I will exercise my right to vote for whomever my heart and mind dictates.

I will, if necessary, ridge my horse, wagon or even walk ... to exercise my right to vote.

I will not be intimidated by my family, friends or neighbors ... and also by any negativities within village, towns or cities.

I will resist any intimidations by my distant cousins on foreign shores, and, if necessary, I will grab my musket, flint and powder to protect my right to vote.

On this day, I pledge these words to you ... so help me God.

Samuel McKinney

Sebring