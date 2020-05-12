First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt gave us our first warning of the dangers of dealing with, or serving in China. China still is the most diseased nation on Earth. China has never had safe potable water. For many years they have taken water by the tankers full from our Great Lakes to fix their aquifers.
As a teenage Marine, under age, I was exposed from 1947 through 1949 when we were forced out of China. The First Lady wanted all China Marines to wear special badges to show exposure to all diseases. She was way ahead of the world’s medical field.
This judgment by those in the VA’s Claim Department, who were not yet born, making claims against World War II veterans, denying their claims is a slap in the face to all Americans. We all served in World War II. God bless all who served.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring